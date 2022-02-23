Hunger Task Force provides formula for families affected by recall

article

In response to a recent nationwide infant formula recall, Hunger Task Force is taking measures to ensure a safe and reliable supply of formula at Milwaukee food pantries providing infant needs.

Hunger Task Force notified its pantry network partners about the recalled formula—which includes select lots of Abbott Nutrition Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas—and removed the formula from its food bank’s supply. Safe formula has been re-stocked.

Simultaneously, Hunger Task Force has also launched an interactive map on HungerTaskForce.org which parents of infants can use to locate the nearest food pantry providing infant formula.

Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products affected by the recall with expiration dates of April 1, 2022 or later, will have a long sequence of numbers on the bottom of the container that starts with the first two digits 22 through 37, and contains K8, SH or Z2.

Families in need of emergency assistance can also contact 211 to locate the nearest pantry in their neighborhood.