Hunger Task Force opens Midtown Center location

By Carla Kakouris
Hunger Task Force
MILWAUKEE - Hunger Task Force has opened a satellite location at Milwaukee's Midtown Center. 

The new location called "Alicia’s Place" is on Milwaukee's north side and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Clients can receive one-on-one assistance with FoodShare and other federal nutrition programs in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Burmese. 

A news release says "Alicia's Place" is named after Alicia Williams who was a Hunger Task Force FoodShare assistant. She primarily helped connect people in the community to FoodShare resources from 2018-2019. She also worked with multiple social services organizations, such as those that specialize in mental illness, trauma, and addiction, to resources and housing. 

