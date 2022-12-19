Humane Society welcomes rescue dogs from South

More than two dozen dogs and puppies surrendered from commercial breeding facilities throughout the South arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) on Friday, Dec. 16.

WHS volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was facilitated by the BISSELL Pet Foundation in partnership with the National Mill Dog Rescue, according to a news release.

The dogs were surrendered into the care of National Mill Dog Rescue, who has experienced a sharp increase in the number of dogs being surrendered over the past year. The organization specializes in rescuing dogs from large-scale commercial breeding operations, as well as sharing information with the public about the harsh realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.

The dogs will receive examinations for any medical issues, meet with behavior staff, have spay/neuter surgery, as well as receive microchips and initial vaccinations before adoption. Some may be ready for new homes early this week, but like many dogs from similar situations, others will need extra medical or behavior support before they are ready for adoption.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for the public’s support in three ways to support this special transfer: