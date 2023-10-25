New House speaker elected, Wisconsin representatives share thoughts

The U.S. House of Representatives elected a new speaker, ending three weeks of disagreement Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson is a constitutional attorney who has worked with some Wisconsin lawmakers. FOX6 News reached out to the state's congressional delegation following Johnson's election, and was able to speak with four of six Republicans and one of two Democrats.

"I kind of liken it to if you want to do a home renovation project, first you gotta tear some things down and you gotta tear things out," U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin). "That's kind of what happened."

"I think Speaker Johnson can kind of bring those factions together that have kind of divided the conference the last three weeks," said U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wisconsin).

"He’s a super hard worker. Everybody likes him personally, which is why he had every Republican vote for him on the floor," U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin) said of Johnson. "It’s more important we get it right than we get it done quickly."

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks in the House chamber after his election at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The past three weeks were filled with failed votes for a new speaker, putting the U.S. House at a standstill since the removal of Kevin McCarthy from the post.

"I just think that really is demonstrative of the disarray, the chaos, the civil war they have going on with their party," said U.S. Rep Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin).

"It’s been a long few weeks. Democracy is messy sometimes," said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin). "That’s after three weeks of not making progress on border security, on addressing reckless spending, on standing with Israel. We have a true opportunity here to turn the corner."

Wisconsin's Republican representatives said Speaker Johnson will help get things moving again.

"Mike Johnson’s a person with integrity, strong conservative principles that I think truly gives us an opportunity to address the challenges we’re facing," Steil said.

"To be very honest, there was some score-settling that was going on over the past couple weeks, and I think we just needed to get to someone who could unify the conference," said Tiffany.

The choice still divides the House down party lines; some Democrats called Johnson "extreme."

"He really took an active part in putting together a court battle to dismantle the 2020 election," Moore said. "I think it’s important for people to know he wants a nationwide ban on abortion."

Still, both sides said they’re looking forward to getting back to business.

"We have a growing trouble in the Middle East, we have the war in Ukraine, we have a government to run, and we need to make sure that we get a budget together by Nov. 17," said Moore.

"As we speak right now, we’re voting on the Israeli resolution, so we’re going to work immediately," Tiffany said Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson got support from former President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday he thinks Johnson will be a fantastic speaker.

Statement from U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin):

"Congratulations to Speaker Johnson on becoming the 56th Speaker of the House. From countering Chinese Communist Party aggression to supporting Israel to passing basic appropriations to passing the National Defense Authorization Act, the House has its work cut out for it. It’s time to unify, deliver on the promises we made to the American people, and finally get back to work."