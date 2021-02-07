Hot spots for Valentine’s Day in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa

The most romantic holiday of the year is Sunday, Feb. 14, and the Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club in Wauwatosa has the perfect setting for some Eskimo kisses.

"We really want people to have that cozy, supper club, classic northwoods vibe," said Tyler Nation, general manager. "It's definitely an awesome place to be. Great for a date night."

With their famous prime rib and complimentary "snackuterie boards," booking an outdoor dining experience offers a special and COVID-friendly place for lovebirds.

"You should feel really safe and comfortable coming to Buckatabon for Valentine's Day," said Nation.

You can’t ask your special someone to dinner without wooing them with a little something sweet first.

Kehr's Candies over at the Milwaukee Public Market has everything you need to help you get some sugar.

"Everything is made with care and love, which is perfect for Valentine’s Day, so when someone buys our chocolate, we want them to know it’s special," said Kari Hetlet, store manager.

Of course, if you want to keep the romance going past Feb. 14, flowers will prolong the love, at least for a little while.

"I think flowers are really more so about the moment than anything else," said Bobby Flowers, owner of Marius Bell Floral and Events. "I think it means a lot more to have something custom made for someone instead of just picking up a handful of roses or mums or something."

At Marius Bell, you can pick each individual flower by the stem so, you can create a custom bouquet for that special someone.