HOPE Christian Schools; student hurt, changes being made

Major change is coming to a Milwaukee Christian school after a student gets hurt. The school says there are also safety concerns.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, HOPE Christian Schools says a second grade student fell and suffered a concussion during gym class. The boy is currently at Children's Wisconsin in the ICU.

"In addition, both Fortis North and Fortis South campuses have experienced several safety, behavioral, and staffing concerns over the past week. We have communicated those concerns to parents and we have been actively working on solutions. Our expectations are all students are acting in accordance with our Christian school values," HOPE Christian Schools said in a letter to parents.

With those considerations in mind, the school has made a number of important decisions:

Principal Trina Lockhart is no longer with HOPE Fortis and Ms. Terri Ghee, Dean of Instruction, has stepped in as Interim School Leader.

The school has moved to temporary virtual learning for all K-8 grades starting Friday, Sept. 15.

The school will be consolidating their two campuses back to one campus at Fortis North, with a target date of Oct. 2.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Open and transparent communication is extremely important to us. We will be making personalized phone calls to each family and scheduling a series of open meetings with our new leader Ms. Ghee, to answer any questions you have. We acknowledge the hardship this is putting on you and your family, and we thank you for your patience and partnership," said HOPE Christian Schools said in a letter to parents.