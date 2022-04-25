Homicide suspect Kenneth Twyman on the run; wanted in April 14 killing

One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted is on the run again. Milwaukee police are searching for a homicide suspect who is no stranger to law enforcement.

Kenneth Twyman of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a man near Fond du Lac and Locust on April 14. At last check, he is nowhere to be found.

Public online records show Twyman was in court via Zoom last Friday for charges in a 2018 case. That same day, a homicide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kenneth Twyman

"I imagine it’s a high priority of law enforcement officials to apprehend him," said Chief Deputy Attorney Kent Lovern of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Lovern said prosecutors were aware of the new warrant for Twyman's arrest before Friday's court hearing. But it was withheld from the court at the request of a colleague.

"It would be in the interest in law enforcement and in our interest to not have that information to divulge to a subject who is wanted because it would be easier for law enforcement to apprehend that individual," Lovern said.

But three days since the homicide warrant was issued, Milwaukee police are still actively searching for Twyman – a name that may sound familiar. Twyman was featured on Wisconsin's Most Wanted for the 2018 case against him. U.S. Marshals at the time did not hold back describing him.

"He is a complete menace to this city," a marshal said.

Just this January, Twyman picked up new charges including bail jumping. Records show he paid $7,500 for his bail. He also hired high-profile attorney Mark Richards – the same attorney who successfully defended Kyle Rittenhouse. FOX6 News reached out to Richards' office for comment on the new charges against his client. We also asked whether Richards spoke to his client – and if his client planned to surrender. FOX6 News was told, no comment.

Anyone with information on Twyman's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department.