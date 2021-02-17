MPD: Man fatally shot near Commerce and Pleasant in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 16 near Pleasant Street and Commerce Street. It happened around 6 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 57-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.