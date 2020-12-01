Homeless shelters balance COVID concerns amid frigid temperatures

As we head into yet another unprecedented season of the pandemic -- winter -- the need to seek shelter and safety becomes even greater, as do the challenges faced by those working to keep everyone off the streets as temperatures drop.

During a typical winter, shelters throughout the city take in countless individuals on any given night. This season, those organizations are working to find a balance between accomodating everyone while still following COVID-19 guidelines.

Patrick Vanderburgh, Milwaukee Rescue Mission

"We’re anxious to make sure we have everybody in out of the cold," said Patrick Vanderburgh, president of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

As coronavirus cases go up, temperatures are going down, and the anticipation of those frigid nights is keeping those who serve Milwaukee-area homeless shelters on their toes.

Advertisement

"We have staff on the lookout at all the doors, so even people that come even in the dead of night, we’re able to get them out of the cold," said Vanderburgh.

Vanderburgh said in addition to temperature checks, mask-wearing and increased cleaning, they've been forced to spread guests out, leading to reduced capacity.

"For instance, in our men’s shelter, 250-bed capacity, we’re at half, so 125 beds," said Vanderburgh.

But just as they’ve adapted throughout the pandemic, come winter, Vanderburgh said they’ll do the same.

"That’s going to be a challenge, but we’re identifying places in the building where we can do some overflow," said Vanderburgh.

"One thing we will definitely not do is turn anyone away in the cold weather.”

Similarly, Penelope Dixon with Milwaukee Women’s Center has transformed one of their rooms into an isolation space, used if a guest gets sick.

Penelope Dixon, Milwaukee Women's Center

"We’ve had to make so many adjustments," she said. "What is now our quarantine room we would use as a warming room so that we could have some bit of overflow. We’re not doing that this year."

Still, she said guests have been understanding, and the community support has been great.

"It’s helping to keep everyone safe, easier for me to do my job and definitely makes the challenge rewarding," said Dixon.

On this Giving Tuesday, both organizations shared with FOX6 News some of their greatest needs. The Milwaukee Women's Center is currently in need of bedding, blankets, pajamas and socks. Milwaukee Rescue Mission is seeking items that will be gifted to their shelter guests come Christmas.

During Milwaukee’s winter months, the Milwaukee Continuum of Care will also work to provide shelter for individuals in need. Individuals in need of immediate housing services should contact Coordinated Entry by calling 2-1-1 to be assessed and prioritized for referrals for prevention, housing, shelter or non-congregate settings as appropriate.