Home invasion robbery: Milwaukee man sentenced to 15 years

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Michael Robertson on Thursday, April 21 to 15 years in federal prison for a June 2021 home invasion robbery. Robertson pleaded guilty to robbery affecting interstate commerce.

A news release says the evidence showed that on June 23, 2021, Robertson entered the 59-year-old victim’s home armed with two firearms and demanded her money and property. When the victim resisted, Robertson fired his gun into the victim's couch twice and pistol-whipped her in the head. Robertson stole the victim’s bag containing U.S. currency and various controlled substances and fled, officials said.

Robertson was charged under the Hobbs Act. He also faced a 10-year mandatory minimum for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department.