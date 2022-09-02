Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m.

The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.