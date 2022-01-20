Holton and Locust shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 19 near Holton and Locust. It happened around 11:40 p.m.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek additional known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.