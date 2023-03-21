Holton and Center crash; driver strikes vehicle, storefront

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning, March 21 near Holton and Center. It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed a two vehicle collision. Police say a silver Chevrolet Tahoe collided with another vehicle and then proceeded to crash into a structure. The driver admitted to drinking before driving the vehicle.

The driver is in custody. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated for their injuries.