Holt Avenue Park and Ride homeless camp prompts contentious meeting

Milwaukee's Holt Avenue Park and Ride was the subject of a contentious meeting Wednesday night, Sept. 27 aimed at brainstorming solutions as people without shelter camp at the site.

People had different ideas as to how this issue should be addressed.

County outreach teams said they’re out at the Park and Ride early almost every day working to get people indoors, but some neighbors said that’s just not enough.

"I never thought I’d be in this predicament, ever," said Ashley Skilling.

Not everyone has a rainy day fund to keep them out of the elements.

"It’s very difficult trying to get somewhere," said Skilling. "Worrying about where they’re going to sleep, if they’re going to get wet."

Skilling said Wednesday she had been staying at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride for about a week and a half, with outreach teams working to find housing for her and others.

"You’re really just on standstill until then," said Skilling.

County leaders said the process of getting people indoors is moving forward.

"They do desperately want to get inside," said Eric Collins-Dyke, assistant administrator of supportive housing and homeless services with Milwaukee County

Collins-Dyke said a lack of funding and landlords who will rent to people with complex issues are holding outreach teams back.

On Wednesday, neighbors packed a community meeting about the situation, and emotions ran high.

"They’re in my yard," a neighbor said.

Some voiced concerns about safety and trash piling up. One woman even said a man uses her address for DoorDash delivery.

A woman staying at the Park and Ride said she’s there because a recent injury caused her to lose her job.

"If there’s a safe place until we get back on our feet," she said. "We’re not stereotype you’re making us out to be."

Another neighbor, Tammy Vasquez, said she wants to see action.

"What can we do to make things better?" she said. "I’m just concerned, especially for my 5- and 3-year-old."

She described what that action would look like.

"Helping them get back on their feet, find a job, beef up their resume, get them into some sort of housing," she said.

Skilling said she hopes that's on the horizon, too.

"Oh, I’d love it, so I could have my kids, have a roof over my head, don’t have to worry about where I’m going to be," she said.