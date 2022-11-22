Milwaukee airport holiday travel expected to be 'busiest since 2019'

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's director said in a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 22 they are expecting the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. That's when they saw a record number of travelers.

At Milwaukee's airport, they're expecting more than 16,000 passengers per day during the 2022 holiday season. It might not be an all-time high, but travelers should be ready for crowds.

"I think because seating availability in the system is less, we have less aircrafts flying, it’ll be busy, but it’s not going to be overwhelming," said Mark Lendvay, TSA director.

Lendvay said Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, will be the busiest.

"Passengers can bring pies, cookies and other baked goods for the checkpoints, but remember that keeping your carry-on luggage uncluttered may lead to fewer back checks and shorter wait time."

You should also be sure to keep the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for liquids in mind.

Airport officials will also unveil convenient new Parking Pay Stations to help travelers exit the airport’s parking facilities more quickly.

Travelers were feeling good at Milwaukee's airport on Tuesday.

"This airport is not as huge as the other ones, but that’s a blessing because the bigger it is, the more of a headache it is," said Danette Bratton.

"Things are feeling a little bit back to normal," said Bailey Kenney.

Nick Jarmusz, AAA spokesman, said 89% of travelers will drive this holiday season and may face high gas prices. He said airfare will also cost 22% more than in 2021.

"People plan for these trips throughout the year," said Jarmusz. "They really look forward to and value making those trips home for the holidays."

At the airport, the TSA director said they are fully staffed for the holidays, so that should make going through security easier.