Holiday mental health concerns, increased stress: 'You’re not alone'

The holiday season can be full of joy and celebration – but can also create feelings of stress and loneliness.

While it may be difficult to discuss mental health, experts want people to know they are not alone.

"It can really take a toll on people's lives," said Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, a Rogers Behavioral Health psychiatrist.

Mental illness might be invisible, but the people who live with it are not.

"You’re not alone," Mahoney said. "You’re not alone in this, you’re not alone in seeing symptoms getting worse."

Mahoney said a lot of people report increased stress during the holiday season. The American Psychiatric Association says people in the U.S. are five times more likely to say their stress increases this time of year.

"Whether it’s those who are struggling with mental health illness noticing worsening of some of their symptoms," explained Mahoney. "Just in general, people experiencing a lot of stress around the holiday season."

While the psychiatrist said every person's struggles can look different, he said reaching out and telling someone is a good start.

"Just know that there’s other people going through what you are going through, and there is help out there," said Mahoney. "There are resources, too, when things get to those scary places where safety is a concern."

At any given time, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available for free and confidential support.

"It’s important to know when to reach out and ask for help with other people," said Mahoney.

Milwaukee County also offers a 24-hour Crisis Line to connect people with resources – just call 414-257-7222.