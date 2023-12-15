Holiday magic in Milwaukee; students on city's south side surprised

Kids on Milwaukee's south side were surprised on Friday, Dec. 15 to hear the bells of Christmas Day along with the sound of carols.

Children from Hayes Bilingual School gathered from near and far to celebrate Christmas.

"And to see the smiles again, the thankfulness. It’s overwhelming, to be honest with you," said Julie Hightower, Daisie Foundation Executive Board President.

The Daisie Foundation works with underserved communities. The organization came to Milwaukee on Friday to bring hundreds of kids an early Christmas.

"So a lot of the students in the areas that we visit and bring holiday magic to, may or may not get Christmas, due to a lot of different dynamics," Hightower said.

United States Census data shows about 14% of Milwaukee's south side population lives in poverty. That is why the Daisie Foundation wants to give back. The group partnered with the National Latino Law Enforcement Agencies and several businesses to make this happen.

"We want to create this literally surge of awesomeness to remember there are individuals and leaders and companies – people that really care and do matter, despite your circumstances," Hightower said.

The kids got gifts, lunch, and of course a visit from St. Nicholas.

"We want them to smile from the inside out, and we hope holiday magic certainly does that," Hightower said.

The Daisie Foundation surprised 2,200 students throughout Milwaukee, Chicago and Houston just this week.