Holiday lighting done safely; experts, homeowners weigh in

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time to decorate the outside of our homes for the holidays. But you should do so safely.

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Trish Welchman goes all out.

"This year, we are at least 20,000 lights so far," Welchman said. "All the perimeter lights sing and dance to the music you hear."

Welchman lives in the West Allis neighborhood known as Candy Cane Lane.

"This morning I was out and put another 1,000 lights out." Just because it’s so much fun. It’s a lot of maintenance," Welchman said.

She said maintenance and safety go hand in hand.

"There’s so many extension cords, there’s so many timers, but you have to be safe. And that’s the biggest part," Welchman said. "All the lights we have in the front we have safety lights,

That does not just apply to decorating outside.

"Sometimes you find lights that are only able to be used outside. We want to make sure we are not plugging them inside," said Dan Tyk, North Shore Fire Rescue Assistant Chief.

Tyk said it only takes a few simple steps before decorating – to avoid a home fire.

"Check each of the lights, and the entire light strand to make sure you don’t see any fraying, any cracked or broken bulbs," Tyk said. "The plug is missing, that increases the risk to cause a fire."

If you have not bought any decorates yet, Tyk said make sure any new lights or decorations are tested and factory approved.

"There should always be some shiny noticeable sticker that has the logo with the UL," Tyk said. "Want people to be careful."

You can still have fun while being safe.

"Just enjoy it, take your time," Welchman said.