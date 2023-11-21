Holiday Gift Drive; Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

article

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee is hosting its annual Holiday Gift Drive. The goal of the drive is to ensure every club member receives a new gift this holiday season.

Through the month of December, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee commits to helping make the holiday season magical for Milwaukee’s youth and offers opportunities for the community to participate in the Holiday Gift Drive through providing a monetary donation or purchasing from the Amazon gift wish list.

The list includes educational toys, winter essentials and options for kids of all ages. Gifts purchased from the Amazon gift wish list will be shipped directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

"Our Holiday Gift Drive is such a memorable event," Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee President and CEO, Kathy Thornton-Bias said. "We know that the holidays are not always magical or happy for all our members, and we want to do everything we can to ensure our Club kids have a gift to take home for the holidays. We are thankful for the support of our sponsor, JP Morgan Chase and Co. and appreciate every donation and the volunteers that help make this event possible."

Employees and volunteers of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee start wrapping gifts over the course of two weeks in December to prepare for distribution to the more than 50 Club locations across Milwaukee for their holiday celebrations.

In 2022, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee distributed more than 4,000 gifts to club members across the city, according to a news release.

For more information on how you can donate, visit www.bgcmilwaukee.org/holiday.