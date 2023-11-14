Holiday food insecurity; food banks working to help community

More families are turning to local food pantries for help, especially with the holidays around the corner.

In response, food pantries are helping carry the load this holiday season.

"Largely it has to do with the economy and the cost of food right now," Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO Patti Habeck said. "We’re seeing a rise in demand out at the pantries and therefore the pantries are asking us to provide more."

Sendik's food donation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this year, all food prices are predicted to increase 5.8% from 2022. That’s why community partners like Sendik's Food Market are important to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

"This donation of shelf-stable food, that’s really important," Habeck said. "It’s what our pantries have been asking for, is especially important this time of year."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sendik's donated 60,000 pounds of food to help out for Thanksgiving. That makes about 50,000 meals for people in need.

"A lot of times, they will go without food and make sure the kids have it or the vulnerable population in the household has it and that’s such a difficult thing for households to go under," Habeck said.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said the demand for food has increased 25% this year. According to 2021 data, they say one in five kids face hunger in Milwaukee County and it has gotten worse since then.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

From beans to rice to canned vegetables, Sendik’s wants plates to be full so nobody is hungry this holiday season.

"Food is all about sustenance," said Ted Balistreri with Sendik’s Food Market. "Not only the physical sustenance, but the mental sustenance. Getting around a table with family and friends, and enjoying the holidays is so important. We wish that for everybody in the community."

If you need help, call 211 or go to Feeding America Eastern's Wisconsin's website. If you are in a position to help, visit Feeding America's donation page.