Christmas on Indian Lore tree farm offers holiday adventures

If you're looking for a Christmas tree adventure for the family, look no further than Christmas on Indian Lore tree farm in West Bend.

You can still enjoy the holiday cheer even if you don’t cut down a tree.

"The trees have never been greener," Dean Fechter, owner.

Dean and Jackie Fechter have owned Christmas on Indian Lore for 22 years, running the tree farm with their entire family.

"It is really amazing having all of our family involved with this because we get to spend so much time with them," said Jackie Fechter.

From Christmas trees, to photo ops, to homemade baked goods, you can come here with your family just to indulge in the holiday spirit.

"One thing we’re offering now is walking trails, so there’s about a quarter of a mile of walking throughout the property and there are multiple campfires and thousands of lights – and Santa Claus is here, as well. If you don’t buy a Christmas tree, you can still come out and enjoy the Christmas adventure," said Dean.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the Christmas tree season, the Fechters always host a fundraiser each year in order to give back to their community.

This year, their organization of choice is the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.

"My boys went to Kewaskum High School, and they were football players and two of the coaches helped the coaches and had Down syndrome. They were a huge impact on my boys with the knowledge of how amazing people with Down syndrome are," said Jackie Fechter.

Whether you’re a real tree or a fake tree person, they hope you come out with your family this holiday season.

"People point out to us that they’ve been with us since the beginning. ‘My daughter, who's now 25, has been coming here since she was 5.' All of those things mean so much because it’s a tradition with their family," said Jackie Fechter.

For dates and times when you can cut down your own Christmas tree, CLICK HERE.