Hoan Bridge 'Friday Night Lights' shows announced; how to watch

A new Hoan Bridge light show will illuminate the Milwaukee landmark every Friday night for the rest of 2023, it was announced Wednesday.

Dubbed "Friday Night Lights," the 10-minute colored light shows will take place every at 8 p.m. each Friday now through Dec. 29.

The shows come on the heels of "Hoanchella," which featured a boat cruise, fireworks and synchronized light show. It kicked off a city-wide fundraising campaign to light the east side of the Hoan Bridge. Currently, only the west side of the bridge has lights.

A news release said Light the Hoan, the organization behind the lights, seeks to reach its $2 million goal by March. To learn more about the Friday Night Lights schedule or to support the fundraising effort, visit Light the Hoan's website.