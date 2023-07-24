Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge; new effort to light lake-facing side

article

Light the Hoan, the nonprofit organization responsible for illuminating the Hoan Bridge, announced on Monday, July 24, HOANCHELLA. Organizers say it is an electrifying event that will take place on the Milwaukee River and shores of Lake Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 17.

A news release says the August event will serve as the launch of Light the Hoan's campaign to illuminate the east side of the iconic Hoan Bridge.

Tickets for HOANCHELLA are available NOW at hoanchella.com. Attendees can choose from two exclusive experiences: VIP Cruise tickets will grant access to a cruise on the Miss Wisconsin for a front-row view of the fireworks and two exclusive DJ sets by DJ Shawna. For those who’d prefer to enjoy HOANCHELLA from their private boats, 18 available VIP Boat Experience tickets include a boat slip at Lakeshore Park. Land spectators are also encouraged to participate from soon-to-be-announced special viewing areas along the Milwaukee Riverwalk.

Light the Hoan Executive Director Erika Smith issued the following statement in a news release:

"Imagine approaching Milwaukee from Lake Michigan and seeing the east side of the Hoan lit up and reflecting off the surface of the water. That is a powerful first impression for the city, and we believe it will be a point of pride for Milwaukeeans now and for future generations."

DJ Shawna, official DJ and Producer of the Milwaukee Bucks will headline HOANCHELLA aboard the Miss Wisconsin as it floats down the Milwaukee River and into the marina. The event will culminate in a fireworks display. HOANCHELLA will begin around 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Park and make its way along the Milwaukee River, turning around at Lakefront Brewery at 7:45 p.m. Attendees will then return to the Hoan Bridge.