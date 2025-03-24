HIV prevention funding; Wisconsin could feel big cuts

The Brief The Trump administration is weighing cuts to eliminate the CDC's Division of HIV Prevention. Vivent Health is the second-largest provider of HIV prevention and treatment services in the nation. Wisconsin gets $1.2 million in prevention efforts, making it one of the hardest-hit states.



The Trump administration is weighing cuts to eliminate the Division of HIV Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and reduce federal funding for HIV prevention programs.

HIV prevention funding cuts?

What we know:

According to Vivent Health, which has grown to be the second-largest provider of HIV prevention care in the nation, the proposal could cut more than $1.3 billion in HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) navigation, syringe service programs (SSPs), and other prevention services.

Vivent Health receives $5,375,000 in annual funding for programs in six states; $1.2 million helps with prevention efforts in Wisconsin, making it one of the hardest-hit states.

Dig deeper:

In Wisconsin, 73% of Vivent Health patients live at or below the Federal Poverty Line, and 75% have no insurance or rely on Medicaid or Medicare. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of 2023, there were more than 7,300 people living with HIV in the state – and over half of people living with HIV in Wisconsin reside in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

"It’s not something people should be ashamed of"

Local perspective:

For over two decades, Gregory León has been living with HIV. The chef and owner of the nationally recognized Amilinda said he wants to use his platform to fight the stigma.

Gregory León

He’s concerned about President Donald Trump's administration's potential cuts.

"It’s not something people should be ashamed of [...] We all know one person that is HIV-positive. We might not know that they are, but I’m sure in our daily lives," León said. "With their cuts, it is going to impact primarily the poor, the unhoused, people of color, the trans community, the more marginalized parts of the LGBTQ community and of society."

Endangering communities

Why you should care:

Reports indicate the tentative proposal would merge the program with a unit within the Department of Health and Human Services, changes León said could potentially cost lives.

"At the end of the day, you’re going to create a horrific situation, not only in the United States, but all over the world where people are going to be contracting AIDS and dying, and you want to prevent that," he said.

What they're saying:

Vivent Health released the following statement from Chief Advocacy Officer Bill Keeton:

"Not only would this proposal end a critical source of funding that is central to efforts to provide people most impacted by and vulnerable to HIV with life-saving medication, education and resources, but it will also ultimately raise the cost of health care for all Americans. The lifetime average costs associated with HIV care and treatment for individuals who acquire HIV are estimated at $500,000 over the course of their lifetime – a cost that will be spread across public and private insurance, healthcare systems, taxpayers and American healthcare consumers. This fact alone makes this proposal not only an affront to health, but a poor financial decision as well."

The other side:

FOX6 News reached out to the Republican Party of Wisconsin but did not hear back.