Hit-and-run crash captured by WisDOT camera; driver arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released on Tuesday, Oct. 10 highway camera video from a hit-and-run crash that happened on I-894/43 near 60th Street on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) tells FOX6 News the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say high rates of speed were involved.
The MCSO says the striking vehicle continued west on I-894/43 and was eventually found. The driver was taken into custody – officials noted she was "slightly intoxicated."
Hit-and-run crash on I-894/43 near 60th Street, Greenfield
The victim in this incident complained of chest pains, but it is not known whether treatment was sought at a hospital.
Charges are pending for the driver of the striking vehicle.