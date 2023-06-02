Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; motorcylist hurt near 12th and National

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of a car that fled the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist near 12th and National on Thursday afternoon, June 1.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man riding his motorcycle was traveling west on W. National Avenue when a vehicle traveling east made a left turn in his path. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle – and the driver of the vehicle parked the vehicle on S. 12th Street and walked away from the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Again, Milwaukee police are seeking the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.