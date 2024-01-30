Victim of Milwaukee hit-and-run crash says city billed him

After a West Allis man was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in 2021, he said the City of Milwaukee wants him to pay for damages caused in that crash.

A crash report sent to the family doesn't just clear Maney Singh of any wrongdoing. It said the other SUV was stolen.

Maney Singh remembers it all too well.

Photo from the crash

He was working as a Lyft driver and in the early morning of June 21, 2021, his Toyota Prius was totaled in a crash near 17th and Vliet.

"Scary, very scary," Maney Singh said. "My airbags opened. My car [was] smoking, so, it's very dangerous, very dangerous."

He took a photo of the other SUV, after he said everyone inside ran off.

The Hyundai SUV flipped against the stoplight. Police later determined the SUV was stolen.

Maney Singh and Keriane Singh

"I have the green light, and then they hit me [in] my side," he recalled.

The Singhs filed a claim with Lyft's insurance and thought that was the end of it, until receiving an invoice earlier this month.

"I'm thinking, 'There's no way we could be responsible for this,’" Keriane Singh said. "How could we possibly be responsible for this?"

The invoice said the Singhs have until Feb. 18 to pay $4,866.46 for the labor, materials and equipment needed to repair or replace the stoplight.

The work on the stoplight is already done.

"He wasn't at fault for the accident, and then two, he's not the vehicle that damaged the light post," Keriane Singh said.

Now they are hoping the city will realize they were not at fault, and instead hold whoever was responsible accountable.

"I just want the bill to go away," Keriane Singh said.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Works told FOX6 News they will investigate the matter.