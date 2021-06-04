Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck in Milwaukee, in serious condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Thursday, June 3. It happened at approximately 11:24 p.m. near 6th and Meinecke. 

Police say the victim, a 40-year old Milwaukee man, was located and transported to a local hospital where he is in serious condition. The striking vehicle is a red or maroon minivan with front-end damage 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

