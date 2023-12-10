History-making Milwaukee car salesman dies at 84

article

A beloved longtime Milwaukee car salesman who made history has died at the age of 84.

Oscar Johnson was one of the first Black car salesmen in the state of Wisconsin. His pastor and friends say he died over the weekend.

FOX6 profiled Johnson for Black History Month in 2019.

Johnson sold Chevrolets for more than half a century, before retiring from Andrew Chevrolet in Glendale. He always said the key to his success was developing relationships.

At New Testament church on Sunday, Dec. 10, Johnson’s friends described his legacy.

"Of love, of kindness, of hospitality. Being a genuine person and speaking honestly and openly with people. And really being concerned about them and their lives," said Dorothy Valentine.

"Always upbeat. Tell you the truth, and honesty. He had character if someone genuine. He was love, respect, we’re going to miss him," added Ivory Peoples.

Johnson leaves behind a wife, children and many church friends.