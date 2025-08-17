Historic flooding; West Bend flooding victims cleaning up 1 week later

The Brief West Bend residents are still cleaning up one week after historic flooding. Many neighbors say they feel forgotten, shouldering cleanup and costs without outside help. County officials say they are working on relief efforts, including structural assessments.



It’s been one week since heavy rain turned into historic flooding, sinking parts of southeast Wisconsin.

People are still drying out, cleaning up and throwing away years of memories.

What we know:

Neighbors in West Bend said over the week they’ve had to rely on loved ones and each other. Many people are taking matters into their own hands for cleanup while waiting for any outside help.

On North 16th Avenue, neighbors continue tossing out treasures one week after heavy rain pummeled the area — leaving so much underwater and ruined.

Some say they feel left behind, hoping for relief.

Local perspective:

"Everyone has lost a lot. A lot," said Jessica Sabo, whose home flooded. "Day of was pretty traumatizing for everyone out here."

The flooding not only damaged basements but also structures, leaving the safety of some homes in question.

"You have health hazards, due to potential mold and sewage," Sabo added.

She believes the flood exacerbated existing structural issues, saying the area has had problems with groundwater and standing water. But she also says many were unable to get flood insurance because of where their homes are.

"Our entire yard is essentially in that floodplain, however because it doesn’t cross the dwelling specifically, we don’t qualify for flood insurance," Sabo said.

Neighbors say much of the cleanup and cost is falling on their shoulders, particularly with getting dumpsters and moving to hotels.

What they're saying:

"Unless we have local friends and family helping us, we’ve been on our own in terms of trying to remediate any damage," Sabo said. "It’s almost as if we don’t exist."

She added that they’ve been waiting for any help from representatives.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said he’s working on ways to offset the costs neighbors have footed for cleanup and temporary living situations. He added that he’s hoping to have a structural engineer out in the neighborhood this week.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Sabo say they want more action, communication and follow-ups. They are praying for relief and hoping they’re not forgotten.