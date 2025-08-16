Historic flooding; Wauwatosa residents brace for more rain

The Brief Residents in Wauwatosa are bracing for more rain after historic flooding caused devastation last week. Power outages left families unable to fight flooding, with cars and homes damaged. Neighbors say they are relying on preparation, positivity and prayer as more storms approach.



Certain parts of southeast Wisconsin are gearing up for more rain.

What we know:

With the ground saturated, and rivers still high, it wouldn't take much to cause even more damage.

Wauwatosa residents say they're bracing for it. They're hoping their lights stay on and the Menomonee River doesn't spill out back into the streets.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Last week, heavy rain and historic flooding left parts of Wisconsin buried under dangerous, debris-filled water.

Gabrielle Howard-Brown watched her street in Wauwatosa soak as water from the river spilled into the roads.

"It was devastating, it was quite interesting," Howard-Brown said. "Pretty rough [...] cars were floating away and everything."

Power outages left people without ways to stop the flooding.

"The sump pump failed, and the electricity was off too, so that did not help," Howard-Brown said.

Now, neighbors are on edge after learning there could be another round of rain this weekend.

"I’m scared to think about it to tell the truth," Howard-Brown said.

What they're saying:

FOX6 Weather Experts say Wisconsin could be in for another weekend of rain, potentially bringing more flooding to some areas.

"I’m praying right now, it’s scary, I don’t even want to put the thought out there. I’m trying to stay positive," Howard-Brown said.

Positivity and prayer were on neighbors’ minds Saturday as thunder rolled in.

Larry Kreklow said he’s a little more prepared this time and is hoping the lights stay on.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It don’t sound good, does it?" Kreklow said. "I think I’m ready for it as long as the power doesn’t go out because the sump pump is working, so hopefully we’ll be okay this time."

Howard-Brown said she doesn’t want to imagine destructive déjà vu, but is hoping for relief instead of more rain.

"I just hope people get the help they need and that we can stay strong and get through this and no one is injured or hurt," she said.