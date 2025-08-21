Historic flooding causing mosquito problems, how to keep them away

The Brief Following historic flooding in southeast Wisconsin, we're now dealing with a new challenge: mosquitoes. All the pooled and standing water has created the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, and those mosquito eggs are starting to hatch.



If you're feeling itchier and getting bit, you're not alone.

Pest control experts say the standing water created a perfect storm for mosquitoes to lay eggs.

Stagnant bodies of water are perfect for mosquito eggs

But there are steps you can take to keep the bugs away.

Standing water, a perfect breeding ground

What we know:

"That’s going to always be the enemy when it comes to mosquito problems," said Will White, owner of Nexus Pest Solutions.

He's talking about standing water. Whether it is a field, a river, or your backyard.

"Sometimes, we don’t realize we have a mosquito factory in our yard," White added.

He says they've seen an uptick in phone calls since Milwaukee was hit with historic flooding.

On those calls, he sees mosquito breeding sites everywhere.

"That’s something I haven’t seen in a while, where we haven’t had this volume of rain, so you’re seeing that standing water," he said.

White explains that standing water is a breeding site for mosquitoes.

That, mixed with recent rain, is causing a boom in pests.

"The biggest issue is you can’t enjoy your backyard. Because mosquitoes are going to be attacking you from all different directions," he said.

Keeping the mosquitoes at bay

What you can do:

White says the two places to check first are your gutters and tree holes.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say places like fields or recreational areas that were not mitigated right away after the floods are likely full of mosquitoes too.

"It could be anything like the typical stuff from buckets that have filled up with water from the rains, or bird feeders that are not being maintained," said White, who also suggests tipping over anything with water and doing a property walk-around, to check for other areas with standing water.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says you should use insect repellents like deet, wear long sleeves and pants that are looser fitting, and stay inside during peak mosquito activity hours, which is usually during dusk and dawn.