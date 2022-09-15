Hispanic Heritage Month: Milwaukee events for you to enjoy in 2022

article

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 – and there are plenty of events you can tap into to celebrate!

Friday, Sept. 16

Milwaukee City hall hosts Hispanic Heritage Month event

Common Council President José G. Pérez is inviting residents to join the celebration all month long, including a cultural celebration set for Friday, September 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

Deer District HHM kickoff

Come to Milwaukee's Deer District at the city's 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and crafts & vendors. Visit hhm-mke.com for more information.

Light the Hoan

The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation and Mexican Fiesta had been selected as one of the organizations under the Shine A Light program from the Light the Hoan organization. This collaboration will allow the WHSF/Mexican Fiesta to raise funds for scholarships. Supporters will have the chance to dedicate a bulb on September 16th at lightthehoan.com/dedicate-a-bulb . All proceeds of that date will go towards the organization. The Hoan Bridge will be lighted with green, white, and red in honor of Mexican Independence Day and WHSF/Mexican Fiesta.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Hispanic Heritage month – Crafts at Zablocki

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with some crafts. Drop in anytime at the Milwaukee Public Library (906 W. Historic Mitchell Street) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays to make some crafts in the children’s area. We will be making paper tissue flowers or try Papel Picado a traditional Mexican craft.

Milwaukee Brewers Cerveceros Day

The Brewers invite all to celebrate Latino heritage in our community and in baseball during Cerveceros Night on Saturday, Sept. 17. Each special Community Night ticket package features a seat for the Crew’s game against the Yankees, and a Cerveceros Soccer Jersey.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Noche de Gala 2022: Passport to the Arts

Let your senses explore a journey through Latin America as Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated with an elegant evening of Latin cuisine, art, music and dancing to benefit the Latino Arts Strings Program from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Journey to Latin America by trying a tequila tasting, enjoying delicious tapas, and dancing to the beat of Salsa, Cumbia and more with N’Samble Latino! It's taking place at Latino Arts, Inc. ,1028 S. 9th Street, Milwaukee.

HHM events at MATC

Milwaukee Area Technical College will honor and highlight the rich and colorful Hispanic/Latino/a culture with a wide range of events during Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more about these events.