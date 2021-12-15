High wind warning: August storms prepared residents

A high wind warning in effect, Wednesday night's storm presents a serious reminder for many across Wisconsin as to what's possible under such severe weather conditions.

Just over four months ago, thunderstorms knocked out power to more than 250,000 customers – and people have learned from what happened to prepare this time around.

Near 106th and Becher in West Allis, memories of August are fresh on the mind of Matthew Saari.

"It was unexpected," Saari said. "I've never really had a situation like that before. Nothing can really prepare you for that until something happens."

Saari's fence is still dented after winds tore a pair of limbs off the tree in his backyard and knocked out his power for a few days. This time, even with menacing clouds overhead, he said his family is ready.

August thunderstorm damage in southeastern Wisconsin

"Generator's got gas, that's good, just in case. And got bags ready and you know, just gonna hold out and hopefully nothing major happens. And if it does, ready to go some place safe immediately," said Saari.

The city of Milwaukee took nearly 1,000 calls for damaged trees in August, and several homes and cars were also impacted.

Brian Hammermeister remembers his main concern that night was the wind. It is why, this time, he has tied down all his inflatable Christmas decorations in the front yard.

"They're kind of expensive, and I'd rather not have them get thrown to the streets for somebody to run over," Hammermeister said.

Brian Hammermeister's tied-down decorations

He is hoping this storm will blow through on a much lighter note – especially after tornadoes tore through Kentucky, Arkansas and other states in the past several days.

"Worried about any type of damage to the house and the people in the area, and hopefully everybody just stays safe and hunkers down when they need to," said Hammermeister.