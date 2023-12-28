Remembering Herb Kohl: Wisconsin governor orders flags to half-staff

article

Gov. Tony Evers ordered on Thursday, Dec. 28 the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning until the date of interment for former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.

Kohl died at the age of 88 following a brief illness, Herb Kohl Philanthropies announced on Wednesday. His legacy in the Milwaukee area and throughout Wisconsin is well noted.

"More than anything, Herb loved Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and that is where he chose to live out his days," Kohl's foundation said in a statement. "He touched an incalculable number of lives, and those who love him would remark that he is among the most decent people to ever walk the earth."

Services for Kohl are set to occur at a future date in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.