Help Heroes of Ukraine seeks toolbox donor, special note inside

As the war in Ukraine rages on, groups continue to send support overseas. Members of one charity organization used to moving supplies to Ukraine found themselves moved by one contribution, in particular, proving how far a donation can go.

"It’s amazing to behold the generosity of people," said Rima Ziuratis, media coordinator for Help Heroes of Ukraine.

FOX6 showed you that generosity piled up in a Germantown warehouse in early spring.

"Any help, we will not refuse and appreciate from the bottom of our heart," Igor Terletsky, Help Heroes of Ukraine president, said at the time.

Help Heroes of Ukraine was founded by Ukrainian logistics and transportation companies in the U.S. to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Based in a Chicago suburb, they collect donations from all over.

From Germantown, the group helped get the supplies to where they were most needed.

"Every donation matters," said Ziuratis.

Since then, the group has continued to provide aid to Ukraine. The donations go a long way – first, across the world. Some go even further, tugging at the heartstrings.

Help Heroes of Ukraine

"We saw this toolbox, and we didn’t think anything of it," said Ziuratis. "It’s such an incredible thing. I also got chills. How moved the donor must have been to donate something that’s so precious with so many memories, and it’s so sentimental."

A red toolbox made its way to Help Heroes of Ukraine, and eventually, soldiers on the frontline. Inside, soldiers found the expected tools.

"When things are a little harder to find, I’m sure they’re using it," said Ziuratis.

They also found an unexpected note.

"They were extremely grateful and very moved by the note," said Ziuratis.

It said: "My dad survived World War II. I hope that you will survive this war. These were my dad’s tools. Use them to fight, rebuild, live. Glory to God. Glory to Ukraine." It was signed: "An American."

"They have such a strong need to send their gratitude, so they want to send an official thank-you letter on behalf of the military and everything," said Ziuratis.

Help Heroes of Ukraine

Those with Help Heroes of Ukraine said they're not sure where in the U.S. the donation came from. They’re hoping to find the anonymous donor to send back their thanks for a donation from somewhere in the country that means the world.

"It would mean the world to us if we could say thank you," said Ziuratis. "It really would."