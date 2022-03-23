Help for Ukraine; Wisconsin groups work to collect donations

Many FOX6 News viewers see what is happening in Ukraine and want to help. Donations including clothes and food have been pouring in – thanks to grassroots efforts and groups working together.

The Ridge Community Church is in its last push of collecting items to send to Ukraine's border with Moldova and Romania next week. The church plans to fill a plane with about 45 pallets, which will include hygiene items dropped off in a truck by the group Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

"Some of our board members have lost friends, family already," said Jon Pylypiv, Board Member and President of Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

When the war has already taken so much, you will find plenty of people doing whatever it takes to help.

"We have even friends on the front lines," said Igor Terletsky, President and Chairman of Help Heroes of Ukraine.

"We're doing whatever it takes because our family’s life depends on it," Pylypiv said.

Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. delivered a truckload of supplies from Green Bay to a warehouse in Germantown Wednesday, and volunteers got the supplies ready to go to Ukraine.

"We live down the street, why not? It’s an awesome cause," said Kelly Drescher, a volunteer.

"There’s a lot of moving pieces, and we’re all working together to maximize that impact together," Pylypiv said. "We continually underestimate the generosity and also the kindness of Wisconsin but really the entire world."

From Germantown, Help Heroes of Ukraine will deliver the donations – things like medicine, gear, and food – directly to Ukraine. Help Heroes of Ukraine was founded by Ukrainian logistics and transportation companies in the U.S. to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"Any help we will not refuse, and appreciate from the bottom of our heart," Terletsky said.

Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. had another stop Wednesday, dropping off hygiene items to The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield.

"When Wisconsin Ukrainians reached out to us and said we think we have a surplus of items, do you have room, it was an absolute yes," said Jodi Tonarelli. "Like wildfire, this effort has spread."

"We all bleed blue and yellow. As a Ukrainian we’re just so thankful for the support, and we’re going to do whatever it takes," Pylypiv said.

