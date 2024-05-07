Heavy rain swamps Milwaukee interstate; leads to ponding, wreck

Torrential rain on Tuesday morning, May 7 led to ponding on southbound Interstate-94/43 on the high rise bridge.

The heavy rain swamped the left lane on the south end of the bridge. Cars and trucks were plowing through the high water at near-freeway speeds. But at one point, a driver lost control of their vehicle and ended up hitting the median wall.

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was on the scene a short time later – along with what looks like a public works crew. The left lane was blocked while they addressed the ponding issue.

There is no word on whether there were any injuries as a result of this wreck.