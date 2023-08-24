Heat wave health concerns; cooling service demand surges amid risks

People are experiencing health risks and discomfort due to the scorching temperatures caused by a relentless heatwave. As a result, cooling services are in high demand and working around the clock to assist people battling health risks and discomfort.

"Happy I didn't have to wait another day for them to come with the way the weather is now," said homeowner Eugene Bell.

For 40 years, Bell and his wife have lived in Milwaukee. Experiencing cold winters and steamy summers. For them, August's record-breaking temperatures brought a new definition of hot.

Eugene Bell

"It was discomfort," said Bell.

Their air conditioning went out like hundreds of people, and Bell needed help.

"We're getting a lot of calls," said Samuel Erzberger, A marketing generalist from Burkhardt Heating. "We have seven service guys running calls all over the city."

High temperatures can pose a health risk to people in the sun and inside their homes.

Ac

"My wife is retired with MS. So she doesn't get out much," Bell said. "I wanted to have the house as comfortable as possible for her and me."

"Especially for those people that are older, they have kids at home or babies," said Bell. "It can get really warm inside, especially when there isn't a lot of shade or place to get out of the sun. The indoor temps can get pretty high."

Burkhardt Heating

Bell said he appreciates the technician's care to make sure he and his wife are safe.

"We're really good at finding and diagnosing those problems and get those ACs up and running," said Erzberger.

"It's running now, so it's ok now," said Bell. "They did a good job. I appreciate them coming out doing the job," said Bell. "I don't have any complaints."