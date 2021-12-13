Heart of Canal Street gifts thousands to local organizations

article

Milwaukee's Potawatomi Hotel and Casino announced on Monday, Dec. 13 the return of its Heart of Canal Street program.

Five local organizations, including Hunger Task Force and Running Rebels, were selected to receive a donation for outstanding service to children and families in southeast Wisconsin during the pandemic.

This year, Potawatomi is also giving a gift of $25,000 to benefit victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy that took place on Sunday, Nov. 21.

In all, more than $500,000 will be distributed through the Heart of Canal Street program this season.

Five organizations receiving $100,000 donations

Digital Bridge: Digital Bridge promotes digital inclusion by providing affordable technology and digital literacy to vulnerable and underfunded populations. During the pandemic, Digital Bridge partnered with Milwaukee Public Schools and the United Way to help meet demand for technology and will use Heart of Canal Street funds to provide more families with hardware and access to affordable broadband Internet.

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center: The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center provides health, peace, and well-being services to urban Indians in the greater Milwaukee area. Heart of Canal Street funds will be used for the Health Center’s "Youth Empowerment Program," which uses a variety of services to engage Native American youth including summer day camp and mental health programming.

Hunger Task Force: Hunger Task Force is a local organization striving to meet the needs of hungry people throughout southeast Wisconsin free of charge. Heart of Canal Street funds will be used to provide fresh and healthy food to through its food box delivery program. Food is delivered to quarantined children and to those from families of domestic violence.

Journey House: Journey House provides adult and childhood educational opportunities along with youth development and family engagement to the near south side of Milwaukee. Heart of Canal Street funds will be used for youth development programs which provide services to 2,000 economically challenged, predominantly Latino youth, through educational, social, physical, mental health and creative development.

Running Rebels: Running Rebels offers mentoring, educational support, community organizing assistance, and violence prevention to primarily black youth between the ages of 12-25. Heart of Canal Street funds will be used for the "Community Mentoring Program," which provides intensive mentoring with youth at risk of becoming involved with the juvenile justice system.