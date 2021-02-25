Expand / Collapse search

Health Dept. adjusts COVID-19 testing hours at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department announced on Thursday, Feb. 25 it will adjust the schedule for COVID-19 testing at American Family Field (formerly Miller Park).  

The largest testing operation in the region will now be open three days per week starting next week. The drive-through and walk-up testing facility at American Family Field will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Officials say these changes came because as the number of COVID-19 infections has declined in Milwaukee in recent weeks, the demand for testing has gone down.

COVID-19 testing at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Health Department continues to host testing at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Road) and the Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd Street) on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 pm.

The Health Department is redeploying some staff previously assigned at the American Family Field testing site to the ongoing vaccination efforts.

For people seeking COVID-19 testing who do not have their own transportation, the Lamers bus that runs along the MCTS "Brewers" route will continue to operate when the American Family Field testing site is open. 

