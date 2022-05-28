Heal the Hood: Milwaukee event strives for change

Part resource fair, part block party, the 10th "Heal the Hood Milwaukee" event brought people together for fun and change Saturday, May 28.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating more homicides thus far this year than it was at this time in 2021. Instead of just focusing on violence, the block party was all about finding ways to get out.

"With everything that’s been going on in the world, we need to saturate the atmosphere with love, with healing, with peace," organizer Jamila Carney said.

That spirit brought people to the event, which took over Wright Street between 1st and 3rd.

"It’s been really fun over here," said Lea Marie Cirino.

It wasn't just free activities, entertainment and food – but also connections to community resources.

"It’s really good, all the stuff that’s going on in the city of Milwaukee. Milwaukee is a really good city. They have a lot of positives going on," Laquita Bell said.

It's not about ignoring negativity. Rather, finding ways to overcome it.

"If you get shot, obviously you’re going to be angry," said Claude Motley. "You realize that’s an empty hole and you gotta fill that with love, you gotta fill that with forgiveness."

Motley was shot by a teen in a carjacking at 63rd and Capitol in 2014. He now has a movie out called "When Claude Got Shot."

"We’re using this to go ahead and make sure people can see there’s another way," he said. "Instead of throwing these kids away, putting them in prisons, coming to them with hate and anger – we can also come with love and empathy."

Sharing a goal with the block party, Motley wants to show people a path of healing.

"We have to see how to do something good from a bad situation," said Motley.

Motley said his movie helped him heal and hopes it will give others that chance, too – and keep others from having to experience what he did.

"When Claude Got Shot" is streaming on PBS.org and is expected to be more widely available in a few months.