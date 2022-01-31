Expand / Collapse search

Hayat Pharmacy $2M+ settlement, drug claims

By AP author
Published 
Milwaukee
Associated Press
article

Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE - Federal authorities said Monday, Jan. 31 that a Milwaukee pharmacy has agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for prescription drugs.

Hayat Pharmacy operates 23 centers in the greater Milwaukee area. Prosecutors said the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications on two drugs without medical need or without valid prescriptions.

In addition to the financial settlement, Hayat Pharmacy agreed to conduct annual training concerning waste, fraud and abuse, and compliance with rules concerning medication switches.

The government’s investigation resulted from a whistleblower complaint filed under certain provisions of the False Claims Act. The whistleblower will receive a share of the settlement.

"Medicare and Medicaid only pay for prescription medications that are needed by patients, not prescriptions dispensed by pharmacies simply to increase their profits," said U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

