Hayat Pharmacy offers multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MILWAUKEE - Hayat Pharmacy is offering several COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics this week -- for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine. 

The locations and times for the clinics are listed below:

  • Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Milwaukee Christian Center 807 S. 14th Street, Milwaukee
  • Milwaukee Christian Center
  • 807 S. 14th Street, Milwaukee
  • Thursday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Hayat Headquarters/Salam School 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee
  • Hayat Headquarters/Salam School
  • 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee
  • Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Maruf Center 2110 W. Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee
  • Maruf Center
  • 2110 W. Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Hayat Headquarters/Salam School 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee
  • Hayat Headquarters/Salam School
  • 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee

Anyone attending these clinics must bring an ID and confirmation of your eligibility in addition to your insurance card and Medicare Part B ID (for those who are 65 and older).

