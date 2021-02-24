Hayat Pharmacy offers multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics
MILWAUKEE - Hayat Pharmacy is offering several COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics this week -- for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The locations and times for the clinics are listed below:
- Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Milwaukee Christian Center 807 S. 14th Street, Milwaukee
- Milwaukee Christian Center
- 807 S. 14th Street, Milwaukee
- Thursday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Hayat Headquarters/Salam School 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee
- Hayat Headquarters/Salam School
- 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee
- Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Maruf Center 2110 W. Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee
- Maruf Center
- 2110 W. Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Hayat Headquarters/Salam School 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee
- Hayat Headquarters/Salam School
- 813 W. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee
Anyone attending these clinics must bring an ID and confirmation of your eligibility in addition to your insurance card and Medicare Part B ID (for those who are 65 and older).
