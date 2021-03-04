Hayat Pharmacy, Hmong agency partner to provide COVID-19 vaccines

article

Hayat Pharmacy, in collaboration with the Hmong American Friendship Association, is offering a walk-in, COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Association’s offices at 3824 W. Vliet Street in Milwaukee.

Two clinic dates have been scheduled thus far: First doses will be offered on Friday, March 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the second doses on Friday, April 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interested community members can go online to check their eligibility.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with Hayat Pharmacy to provide this service to our community and especially to the many vulnerable people who live in our surrounding neighborhood," said Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy, Executive Director of the Hmong American Friendship Association.

Vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are asked to bring an ID, proof of eligibility, insurance card, and Medicare Part B ID (if 65 or older).