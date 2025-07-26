HAWS Waukesha shelter open house celebrates 60th anniversary

article

The Brief HAWS celebrated its 60th anniversary with an open house in Waukesha on Saturday. The public was invited to walk through HAWS' history and meet adoptable pets. HAWS said it now assists more than 12,000 animals each year.



The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) celebrated its 60th anniversary with an open house on Saturday.

What they're saying:

The public was invited to the facility on Northview Road, south of the Waukesha County Airport, for behind-the-scenes tours. Visitors were able to walk through HAWS' history and meet adoptable pets.

"We can't stress enough how we don't exist without our community," said HAWS' Jennifer Smieja. "One of our founders used to love to say, it's about the animals. We agree, it's always about the animals, because the animals are part of our world, part of our lives, and we want it to stay that way."

The backstory:

The nonprofit, open-admission, no-kill animal shelter was established on July 22, 1965. HAWS said it now assists more than 12,000 animals – and welcomes more than 35,000 visitors – each year.

"We've gone from being mostly a stray dog facility, that was here to help reunite and get dogs back to their homes, to working with all species. So now it's dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, all sorts of reptiles," said Smieja.

Over its six decades in operations, HAWS said it has seen "tremendous growth" in its programs and services:

What you can do:

HAWS accepts monetary donations, as well as certain items that help them care for pets. The organization has more information on how to donate, including online donations, on its website.

"You can donate different chews, bones and stuff for our dogs to do, or just become a volunteer here at HAWS. It's honestly one of the best experiences I've had with animals," said Taylor Huebner, a HAWS "ModSquad" volunteer.

Anyone interested in volunteering at HAWS can find volunteer requirements and an application on the organization's website.