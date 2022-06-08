HAWS adoption promotion; long-term shelter pet fees slashed

article

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha (HAWS) is looking to find forever homes for a number of pets that have been longer-term shelter residents.

Starting June 11, HAWS will be slashing adoption fees by 50% for pets that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days – including dogs, cats and small animals. The promotion will run through June 30.

For details on all of HAWS’ adoptable pets, and the adoption process:

Visit hawspets.org/adopt

Call 262-542-8851, ext. 0

Stop by the Waukesha shelter at 701 Northview Road in person; HAWS is open seven days a week for viewing and adoptions.

Statement from HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik:

"Animal welfare organizations across the country are seeing their residents stay with them longer than ever before. HAWS is no exception to this, but, we are leading the way with our new K9 Task Force, ultimately improving the well-being of shelter animals of all species."