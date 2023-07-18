article

Good Flights’ overall 10,000th transported pet arrived in Waukesha on Tuesday, July 18.

HAWS, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, along with local transport partners Elmbrook Humane Society, the Humane Society of Jefferson County, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and Washington County Humane Society, welcomed the special pets.

Waukesha County HAWS: 10,000th transport pet arrives Tuesday

Good Flights, a group that flies at-risk pets from southern states to shelters that have more room and available adoptive homes, transported their 10,000th overall rescue pet on that special flight landing at the Waukesha County airport.

According to a press release, over 80 pets – dogs and cats - arrived from Louisiana and Alabama.

