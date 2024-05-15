Hartland students board STEM Shuttle to learn about science

Elementary school students in Hartland got the opportunity to take a field trip on Wednesday, May 15, into space without leaving campus.

For Hartland South Elementary fifth graders, the lesson plan came with a twist. A field trip on wheels transported the students into the STEM Shuttle.

"This is so cool," said student Siena Vento. "I didn't know how to react, it was just mind-blowing."

With a variety of different stations, students had a chance to have a fun, hands-on experience outside the classroom.

STEM Shuttle

"It's a fun experience, you get to learn about how to stargaze, you get to learn about how you have to toughen your strength to be an astronaut because it feels different up in space than it does down here on earth," student Gavin Janssen said.

Superintendent Tina Vogelmann said it’s an innovative approach for their students.

"We really focused on the eclipse this year which really got students also very excited about science in a different way, so then we brought into this space shuttle experience and it brightened their days," Vogelmann said.

It was a star-like experience for students to remember.

"Once we went back in the classroom, we were just talking about it because it was so fun," Vento said.

The STEM Shuttle has traveled throughout Wisconsin and neighboring states to motivate and excite students in middle school and upper elementary grades to learn.