Hartland Arrowhead proposal debate; ban rainbows, safe spaces in district

Hartland Arrowhead school leaders started Pride month with a proposal to ban rainbows and safe spaces.

On Thursday, June 8, Arrowhead's Policy Committee plans to debate a "Flags, signage and divisive propaganda" proposal. The Policy Committee meets on Thursday. Its agenda shows they meet at 6:45 a.m.

If approved, the policy would ban Pride flags in school buildings, along with stickers or other items that denote a division of race, ideology, gender preference, or political affiliation. It would also eliminate "safe spaces" and "anti-racist classroom notations."

Similar policies are already in place in Waukesha and Kettle Moraine schools.